close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Over 1.78 lakh voters exercise 'NOTA' option in Assam Lok Sabha polls

Gauhati recorded 24 NOTAs through postal ballots, Mangaldoi 23, Silchar 22, Nowgong 20, Dhubri 15 and the lowest seven in Karimganj.

Over 1.78 lakh voters exercise &#039;NOTA&#039; option in Assam Lok Sabha polls
Pic Courtesy: Representational Image

Guwahati: Altogether 1,78,353 voters exercised the 'None of The Above' option in the Assam Lok Sabha polls, which is 31,296 more than the NOTA figure in the last elections.

The NOTA percentage accounted for 0.99 per cent of the total 1,79,86,066 electorate, with Dibrugarh accounting for the highest and Karimganj (SC) the least votes under this category, according to the Election Commission.

Live TV

Dibrugarh recorded the highest of 21,288 NOTA, followed by Mangaldoi with 18,518, Kokrajhar with 15,988, Kaliabor with 15,913, Tezpur 15,626, Lakhimpur 15,220, Jorhat 12,569, Nowgong 10,757 and Gauahati with 10,466.

The figures include the postal ballots, too, where Kokrajhar recorded the highest with 121, followed by Barpeta with 86, Kaliabor with 68, Dibrugarh with 48, Tezpur with 38, Autonomous District with 34. Both Jorhat and Lakhimpur recorded 33 each.

Gauhati recorded 24 NOTAs through postal ballots, Mangaldoi 23, Silchar 22, Nowgong 20, Dhubri 15 and the lowest seven in Karimganj.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, a total of 1,47,057 electorate, accounting for less than one per cent of the total votes polled, exercised NOTA. 

 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Lok Sabha elections 2019BJPGeneral election results 2019India election results 2019NOTAAssamAssam lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley does not attend Cabinet, meets officials at home

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Deshhit: Know the reasons why BJP won Lok Sabha elections 2019