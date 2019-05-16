close

Oxford Dictionaries

Oxford dictionaries calls out Rahul Gandhi's 'Modilie' claim, says 'no such word exists'

While attacking PM Narendra Modi, Rahul had tweeted claiming that 'Modilie' is a new word in the English dictionary.

Oxford dictionaries calls out Rahul Gandhi&#039;s &#039;Modilie&#039; claim, says &#039;no such word exists&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: In yet another major embarrassment for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the Oxford dictionaries on Thursday officially debunked his claim of the newly-coined English word 'Modilie' and said that there is no such word. Calling out the Congress president, the Oxford Dictionary said, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries." 

Live TV

Here's how it all went down. 

On Wednesday, while taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Rahul took to his Twitter handle to post a picture which he claimed was a snapshot of the Oxford dictionary that has included a new word in the English language called 'Modilie'. The screenshot suggested that the word refers to a person who constantly modifies the truth. Other meanings of the word is to "lie incessantly and habitually and to lie without respite".

Responding to the development, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao attacked the Congress president, saying that nobody is taking Rahul Gandhi seriously and he has become a troll on social media. He went on to add that the Congress party's election campaigning has downgraded to a cheap level in the 2019 polls. 

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said he favours a new political language to debate issues. Twenty-four hours later, the Congress President returns as a social media troll. His incompetence to articulate real issues is evident in silly tweets. This marks Congress' steep degeneration. Grow up Rahul." GVL Rao tweeted.

Only recently, Rahul Gandhi was slammed by the Supreme Court for falsy attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe to the apex court. Rahul was summoned and asked to clarify his remarks by the court.

Oxford DictionariesOxfordRahul GandhiNarendra Modigeneral election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
