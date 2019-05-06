Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 constituencies of Punjab. The Patiala Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections.

Surjit Singh Rakhra of Shiromani Akali Dal, Neena Mittal of Aam Aadmi Party, Preneet Kaur of Indian National Congress and Ashwani Kumar of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

They are - Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana and Shutrana (SC).

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Surjit Singh Rakhra Shiromani Akali Dal 2 Neena Mittal Aam Aadmi Party 3 Preneet Kaur Indian National Congress 4 Ashwani Kumar Shivsena 5 Ajaib Singh Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 6 Harpal Singh Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Kshmakant Pandey Hindustan Shakti Sena 8 Dharam Vira Gandhi Nawan Punjab Party 9 Amarpreet Singh Independent 10 Shankar Lal Independent 11 Harbhajan Singh Virk Independent 12 Gurnam Singh Independent 13 Jasbir Singh Independent 14 Jagmail Singh Independent 15 Parminder Kumar Independent 16 Parveen Kumar Independent 17 Banwari Lal Independent 18 Baldeep Singh Independent 19 Makhan Singh Independent 20 Manjeet Singh Independent 21 Mohan Lal Independent 22 Randhir Singh Khangura Independent 23 Rajesh Kumar Independent 24 Rishabh Sharma Independent 25 Lal Chand Independent

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Dharam Vir Gandhi of AAP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had defeated INC candidate Praneet Kaur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.