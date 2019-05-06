close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 constituencies of Punjab. The Patiala Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections.

Surjit Singh Rakhra of Shiromani Akali Dal, Neena Mittal of Aam Aadmi Party, Preneet Kaur of Indian National Congress and Ashwani Kumar of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

They are - Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana and Shutrana (SC).

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Surjit Singh Rakhra Shiromani Akali Dal
2 Neena Mittal Aam Aadmi Party
3 Preneet Kaur Indian National Congress
4 Ashwani Kumar Shivsena
5 Ajaib Singh Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
6 Harpal Singh Ambedkarite Party of India
7 Kshmakant Pandey Hindustan Shakti Sena
8 Dharam Vira Gandhi Nawan Punjab Party
9 Amarpreet Singh Independent
10 Shankar Lal Independent
11 Harbhajan Singh Virk Independent
12 Gurnam Singh Independent
13 Jasbir Singh Independent
14 Jagmail Singh Independent
15 Parminder Kumar Independent
16 Parveen Kumar Independent
17 Banwari Lal Independent
18 Baldeep Singh Independent
19 Makhan Singh Independent
20 Manjeet Singh Independent
21 Mohan Lal Independent
22 Randhir Singh Khangura Independent
23 Rajesh Kumar Independent
24 Rishabh Sharma Independent
25 Lal Chand Independent

Also read: Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Dharam Vir Gandhi of AAP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He had defeated INC candidate Praneet Kaur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. 

