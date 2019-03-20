Pawan Kalyan's elder brother Nagababu joins Jana Sena, to contest Lok Sabha poll

AMARAVATI: Konidela Nagendra Babu, the elder brother of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday joined the party and will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Narsapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu film star welcomed his brother's entry into the party and said that Nagendra Babu is his "political guru". Pawan Kalyan added that Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Nagababu, had a very good understanding of politics.

Nagababu is the younger brother of Telugu film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi, while Kalyan is the youngest among the three. "On my invitation, he has joined the Jana Sena. He will be available whole time to serve the people," Pawan Kalyan was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is to be noted that both Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu had supported Chiranjeevi when he launched Praja Rajyam Party in 2008.

Chiranjeevi later merged Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress in 2012 and the decision did not go down well with both the brothers. Pawan Kalyan finally laiunched his own political party Jana Sena in 2014.

Nagababu is also a film and television actor, besides being a producer. "Kalyan is my younger brother whom I raised in my hands. But now he has grown into a tall leader. He is a leader for me as well. I am ready to serve people with his inspiration," Nagababu said.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu are entering the political fray for the first time. Pawan Kalyan will contest the April 11 Assembly election from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies. Bhimavaram Assembly segment falls under Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party has on Tuesday released names of four candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll while names of 32 out of 175 candidates for the state Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

List of 32 candidates for state Assembly polls:

1).Ichapuram: Dasari Raju

2.Pathapatnam: Gedala Chaitanya

3).Amudalavalasa: C Rama Mohan

4).Madugula: G Sanyasi Naidu

5).Pendurthi: Chintalapudi Venkata Ramiah

6).Chodavaram: PVSN Raju

7).Anakapalli: Paruchuri Bhaskar Rao

8).Kakinada Rural: Pantham Nanaji

9).Rajanagaram: Rayapureddy Prasad (Chinna)

10).Rajahmundry (Urban) : Atthi Satyanarayana

11).Denduluru: Gantasala Venkata Lakshmi

12).Narsapuram: Bommidi Nayakar

13).Nidadavolu: Atikala Ramya Sri

14).Tanuku: Pasupuleti Rama Rao

15).Achanta: Javvadi Venkata Vijaya Ram

16).Chintalapudi: Mekala Eswaraiah

17).Avanigadda: Muttamsetty Krishna Rao

18).Pedana: Ankem Lakshmi Srinivas

19).Kaikaluru: BV Rama Rao

20).Vijayawada West: Pothina Venkata Mahesh

21).Vijayawada East: Bathina Ramu

22).Giddalur: SK Riyaz

23).Kovvuru( Nellore) : T Raghaviah

24).Anantapur Urban : Dr K Raja Gopal

25).Rayachoti: SK Hasan Basha

26).Darsi: Sri Bottuku Ramesh

27).Yemmiganur: Rekha Goud

28).Panyam: Chinta Suresh

29).Nandikotkur: Annapureddy Bala Venkat

30).Thamballapalle: Vishwam Prabhakar Reddy

31).Palamaneru: Chillagattu Srikant Kumar

32).Kadapa: Sunkara Srinivas

List of 4 candidates for Lok Sabha election:

1).Araku: Pangi Raja Rao

2).Machilipatnam: Bandreddi Ramu

3).Rajampeta: Syed Mukaram Dandh

4).Srikakulam: Metta Rama Rao