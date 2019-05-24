close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

People of Amethi wanted development: Smriti Irani on her win over Rahul Gandhi

Irani had put up a strong fight in 2014 but lost to Gandhi. 

People of Amethi wanted development: Smriti Irani on her win over Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani, who emerged as a giant-killer by dealing a shock defeat to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, said on Friday that her win was not a "rocket science" as people of the Lok Sabha constituency wanted a representative who would work for them for the next five years.

Her victory was due to the development agenda of the Modi government, she said, adding that people of Amethi had reposed their trust in her by voting in large numbers for the BJP in 2014 and that she worked in the past five years to keep their faith.

Live TV

Irani had put up a strong fight in 2014 but lost to Gandhi. The BJP fielded her again in this general election in which she trounced him by over 55,000 votes in his family pocket borough.

Asked about her big win, she told TV channels that it was not rocket science as people of Amethi wanted development and a representative who could work for them for the next five years.

On the massive win of the BJP, which bagged 303 of 542 seats, she said it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda as he wanted people to judge his government on this.

The meaning of a people's representative has changed in the past five years, she said.

Irani said she has already started working for Amethi and said the constituency lacks many facilities, as she took a jibe at Gandhi for not working for its development.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh have been working for the development of the constituency, she said.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Lok Sabha elections 2019BJPGeneral election results 2019India election results 2019Smriti IraniRahul GandhiAmethi lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Rahul Gandhi thanks Wayanad in Malayalam for choosing him

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Surat coaching centre fire: Students jump from second floor to save lives