Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started National Democratic Alliance's campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Bihar, addressing a 'Sankalp rally' in the state capital. PM Modi shared the dais with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan among others at the Gandhi Maidan.

The Prime Minister started off his speech by paying tribute to the Pulawama martyrs. "I salute the martyrs of Pulwama, the whole nation is standing with the families of the jawans," he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Patna: I salute the martyrs of #Pulwama, the whole nation is standing with the families of the jawans

"These days competition is underway to abuse the 'Chowkidaar', but you be assured, this 'Chowkidaar' of yours is as alert as ever," PM Modi said.

He added, "People of Bihar are very much aware of what all happened in the name of fodder. Only we have dared to end the culture of corruption and middlemen which had been a normal practice in the country for decades."

Speaking at the rally, Nitish Kumar assured that the next government at the Centre will be formed under the leadership of Modi. He also exuded confidence that NDA will win 40 of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

This was the first time in nine years that PM Modi shared the stage with Nitish Kumar at a political event. In 2013, the JDU chief Nitish had parted ways with the BJP following differences over the projection of Modi. The Bihar Chief Minister, however, returned to the NDA in 2017.

