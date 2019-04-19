PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to address public rallies, hold roadshows tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah are scheduled to address a few more public rallies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka respectively on Saturday.

According to reports, the two leaders will travel separately and address election rallies and hold roadshows in different states and campaign for their party candidates in their respective constituencies.

According to the information, PM Modi will travel to West Bengal where he will address a rally Buniadpur.

From there, the PM will proceed to Araria in Bihar around noon.

Around 4.10 PM, the PM will arrive in UP's Etah to campaign for his party candidate there.

In the evening, the PM will travel to Aonla Lok Sabha constituency where he will address an election rally there.

Similarly, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a roadshow around 11 AM in Karnataka's Shimoga on Saturday.

From here, Shah will travel to Kerala where he will hold a roadshow in Pathanamthitta around 3 PM.

Around 4.30 PM, Shah will arrive in Alappuzha where he will address an election rally there.

PM Modi is scheduled to address three-four more rallies ahead of the third and fourth phase of polling in the West Bengal, according to party sources.

PM Modi is expected to hold a public rally in South Dinajpur district's Buniadpur and the other in Nadia district's Ranaghat. He may also address a rally in Birbhum district's Colour.

PM Modi has already held three rallies in the first week of April in north Bengal's Siliguri and Cooch Behar as well as Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, while Shah held two rallies in the Darjeeling hills and Raiganj on April 11.