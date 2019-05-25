PM Narendra Modi bows before Constitution before addressing NDA parliamentary meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday bowed before the Constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting in the national capital. In the meeting he was formally elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance, unanimously, by all the newly elected 353 parliamentarians, senior party and alliance leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats and its alliance partners in the NDA won 50 more in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election. PM Modi thanked all the party and alliance leaders for electing him as their leader.

Following the meeting, NDA leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind with a list of their MPs as a proof of the dispensation's majority in the 17th Lok Sabha. Soon after, PM Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan to stake claim to form the next government. He was appointed prime minister-elect by President Kovind, who also invited him to form the new government.

PM Modi later told reporters at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhawan that President Kovind has appointed him prime minister-elect and asked him to form the new government. "I am grateful to the NDA leaders for giving me the responsibility," he said. He said the "massive mandate" given by the people also brings responsibility to fulfil their aspirations.

With its resources, India has great opportunities, he said, adding "we have to be ready to take advantage of it." He also asserted that his government will not sit back, and continue with the development work at a faster pace. "No stone will remain unturned to fulfil the aspirations and dreams," PM Modi said. He underlined that his government will ensure the safety and security of every citizen and work for the progress of India.

The outgoing Union council of ministers had tendered its resignation on Friday night and President Kovind has asked PM Modi to continue as the caretaker prime minister.