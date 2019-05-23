PM Narendra Modi drops 'Chowkidar' from Twitter profile after Lok Sabha election win, asks others to follow suit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dropped the prefix, "Chowkidar", from his Twitter profile, asking people to keep the spirit alive. After winning a huge mandate for a second consecutive time, he also said that the word, "Chowkidar", remains an integral part for him. The PM also urged the leaders and supporters of the saffron party to do the same.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said "now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level" "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" tweeted PM Modi.

The BJP has repeated the near-improbable feat of repeating its landslide victory in several states, as the party appeared set to surpass its 2014 total number of seats in this Lok Sabha election. The saffron tsunami-powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bettered its show this time with its vote share in several states.

Lok Sabha election results 2019 was a near-complete saffron sweep as BJP breached the 300-seat barrier on its own, aided massively by dominant performances in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka.

Even in West Bengal, the party bettered its own record from five years ago. That the exemplary performances were both under the NDA banner as well as in states where BJP went solo made the feat even more spectacular. In UP, the triumph was even more satisfying for the BJP because it brought down the Magathbandhan between SP-BSP-RLD which was often referred to as an ‘unholy alliance’ by its party leaders.