PM Narendra Modi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, to stake claim to form govt after winning historic mandate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening during which he will stake claim to form the next government after the BJP-led alliance NDA won a historic mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi is expected to meet President around 7.30 PM.

Ahead of his meeting with the President, PM Modi will preside over a meeting of the newly-elected members of the NDA in the central hall of Parliament.

During the meeting, PM Modi will be formally elected as the leader of NDA, sources said. This will be followed by PM Modi meeting with the President.

A host of political leaders from the NDA have earlier arrived in the national capital to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Gujarat and Uttarakhand - Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Pramod Sawant, Sarbananda Sonowal, Vijay Rupani and Trivendra Singh Rawat - respectively, are among those who will attend the NDA meeting.

BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have also arrived for the meet.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal arrived for the NDA parliamentary meeting as well.

The meeting is slated to start at 5 PM in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP had tweeted on Friday.

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, PM Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions and he will take everyone's views before moving forard. .

Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the general elections and the new House has been constituted.

The President signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the Lower House.