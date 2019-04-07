Policeman transferred to non-election post in Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam: A police officer has been transferred for allegedly failing to implement the model code of conduct in Madanapalle, an official said on Saturday.

P Suresh Kumar, the circle inspector, will be posted to a non-election position, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi.

He said M Subbarayudu, CI, DTC Anantapuram has now been posted as Circle Inspector of Madanapalle town-II.

A report has been called from the state government regarding the matter on the basis of which the Election Commission will decide the next course of action.

Dwivedi said reportedly a few districts were appointing private school teachers in the polling parties. Later, all the district election officers were asked to appoint only government employees on polling duties.