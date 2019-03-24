हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Popular Haryanvi artiste Sapna Choudhary rubbishes reports of joining Congress

NEW DELHI: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer has refuted all reports of joining Sapna Choudhary. 

“I have not joined Congress,” said the 28-year-old performer on Sunday. “My old photos were used. Even my Twitter account is fake,” she added. 

“The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party,” she said.

Reports of Choudhary joining Congress took the social media by storm on Sunday evening. Reports added that Choudhary is likely to contest from UP's Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, against BJP MP and veteran actor Hema Malini.

