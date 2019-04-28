Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sunny Deol, praises his humility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol and said that what struck him about the Bollywood star is his humility and deep passion for a better India.

PM Modi expressed happiness after meeting Sunny Deol and said that the BJP is rooting for his victory from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. The prime minister also said that both he and Sunny Deol agree that 'Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hai aur Zindabad rahega.'

"What struck me about @iamsunnydeol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur! We both agree- हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है, और रहेगा!," tweeted PM Modi.

Sunny Deol formally joined the BJP on Tuesday and is contesting from Gurdaspur, Punjab, on BJP's ticket. Sunny Deol had joined the saffron party in the presence of senior BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goel, Captain Abhimanyu and others.

Talking to media after joining the BJP, Sunny Deol had hailed PM Modi and said that he decided to join the BJP as he wanted to work for the welfare of the country with PM Modi. "I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking," Sunny had said.

It is interesting to note that Sunny Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra had contested and won from Bikaner in Rajasthan on BJP ticket. Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini is a sitting BJP MP from Mathura and she had contested from the same seat this time too.

Sunny Deol is a very popular actor and he has acted in several patriotic movies which proved to box-office hits. Some of his notable movies which are based on the theme of patriotism are Indian, Gadar, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, Border, Heroes, Ma Tujhe Salaam, Farz etc.

The polling for all 13 seats of Punjab are scheduled to take place in the last phase on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.