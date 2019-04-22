close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6.

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 

It has five Vidhan Sabha segments - Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. 

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Congress Sonia Gandhi of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. She has been representing the seat since 1999. Rae Bareli has been a Congress bastion since 1952 and so far has only led by Janata Party during 1977–80 and twice been won by BJP in 1996 and later in 1999.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Gandhi, who is seeking her fifth term from the seat, will be contesting against Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP. Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samaj Party has fielded Hori Lal from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase. 

