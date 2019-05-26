close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019

Ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard country's values: Sonia Gandhi

In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, the Congress leader also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

Ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard country&#039;s values: Sonia Gandhi

Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said she is ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country, as she thanked the people of Rae Bareli for re-electing her. In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, the Congress leader also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

Live TV

"I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," Gandhi said. "I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge," she said.

Referring to the people of her constituency, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leader said she had always tried to look after this extended family. "Like every Lok Sabha election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every Congress worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the hard work put in for my win." Gandhi said.

"My life is an open book in front of you all. You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset," she added. Gandhi had won the Rae Bareli seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission website. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Sonia GandhiCongress
Next
Story

Uttarakhand: Auto driver celebrates PM Narendra Modi's massive win by offering free rides

Must Watch

PT25M45S

PM Modi gets Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad, Gujarat