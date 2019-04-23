Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur calls plea seeking to bar her from contesting election 'frivolous', 'politically motivated’

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Tuesday said that the petition seeking to bar her from contesting Lok Sabha election is 'frivolous' and 'political agenda' and it should be rejected.

It is to be noted that Sadhvi Pragya is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which resulted in the death of six people and left over 100 injured.

On Thursday, father of one of the victims of Malegaon blast had filed a plea before a court seeking to bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting the poll. The BJP leader on Tuesday responded to the plea through her lawyer before special judge for National Investigation Agency cases V S Padalkar.

In his application, Nisar Sayyad had said that since Sadhvi Pragya is out on bail in Maleggaon blast case she should be asked to attend court proceedings in Mumbai. The petitioner also urged the court to bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting the election as the trial is in progress. Sayyad also said in his plea that Sadhvi Pragya was granted bail on health grounds and she is healthy enough to campaign and contest election then she has misled the court about her bad health.

"The applicant has deliberately chosen this court to ventilate misconceived and frivolous application for want of publicity and for extraneous reasons with political agenda," Sadhvi Pragya said in her response.

She added,”The applicant has not only wasted the precious time of this court, but also attempted to consequentially drag, demean and/or lower the dignity and reputation of the court.”

Sadhvi Pragya also urged the court to dismiss the application with an exemplary cost and punish the litigant for filing such a ‘frivolous’ plea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev came out in Sadhvi Pragya, saying it was unfair to subject her to cruelty in jail for nine years on the basis of suspicion.

"Sadhvi Pragya was made to suffer rigorous imprisonment for nine years. There is nothing wrong in restraining her if she makes an inappropriate statement but the inhuman treatment given to her in the jail purely on the basis of suspicion was not fair," Ramdev told reporters in Haridwar.