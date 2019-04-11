Sambhal is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sambhal Parliamentary Constituency was formed before 1977. It presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments with one reserved for the SC category.

All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sambhal parliamentary constituency are Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli and Sambhal.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Satyapal Singh of BJP is the incumbent MP from the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Satyapal Singh bagged 360242 votes and defeated Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq of the SP who got 355068 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Parmeshwar Lal Saini from the Sambhal seat, while the INC has given the ticket to Major JP Singh and the SP has declared Shafiqur Rahman Barq as its candidate from this seat.

The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 8) consists of 1,290,810 number of electorates in totality, of these 704,630 are males and 586,180 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.