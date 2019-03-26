हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Shiv Sena names 5 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha election

The Shiv Sena is likely to contest on 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls in seven phases. 

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena party on Tuesday night released a list of five candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. The party has fielded artiste-film producer Tulsi Chaudhary from Bareilly. While Nagendra Chaudhary and Punam Yadav will fight from Ghaziabad and Farrukhabad, respectively. Names of Aarti Agrawal and Aanand Vikram Singh also feature on the list. 

The Shiv Sena is likely to contest on 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which votes in all the seven phases. 

The first phase of polling will be held on April 11, the second phase on April 18, third on April 23, fourth on April 29, the fifth phase on May 6, phase six on May 12 and the last phase on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

