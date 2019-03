Shiv Sena releases first list of 21 candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2019

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena released its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019 on Friday. The list consists of 21 candidates who will be contesting from various parts of Maharashtra.

Following its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena decided to contest on 23 Lok Sabha seats and BJP on 25 seats. The party is yet to announce the names for Palghar and Satara Lok Sabha constituencies.

Union Minister Anant Geete has been fielded from Raigad constituency

List of Shiv Sena candidates

1) Mumbai South - Arvind Sawant

2) Mumbai South Central - Rahul Shewale

3) Mumbai North West - Gajanan Kirtikar

4) Thane - Rajan Vichare

5) Kalyan - Shrikant Shinde

6) Raigad - Anant Geete

7) Ratnagiri Sindhudurg - Vinayak Raut

8) Kolhapur - Sanjay Mandalik

9) Hatkanangale - Dhairyashil Mane

10) Nashik - Hemant Godse

11) Shirdi - Sadashiv Lokhande

12) Shirur - Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil

13) Aurangabad - Chandrakant Khaire

14) Yavatmal-Washim - Bhavna Gawli

15) Buldhana - Prataprao Jadhav

16) Ramtek - Krupal Tumane

17) Amravati- Anandrao Adsul

18) Parbhani - Sanjay Jadhav

19) Maval - Shrirang Barane

20) Hingoli-Hemant Patil

21) Osmanabad-Omrage Nimbalkar