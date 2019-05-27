Shiv Sena takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says his personality does not attract people

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Monday took a dig at the Congress for its disastrous performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi`s personality 'does not attract people.'

Mocking the Congress in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena said that the Congress faced a more shameful defeat this time than 2014 Lok Sabha election. "The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time, Rahul Gandhi`s personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive. Is there anything that can inspire a person or the country from whatever Rahul Gandhi says?" it asked.

The 'Saamana' editorial also claimed that Congress is visionless right now and though the grand old party has leaders it has not enough party workers. Shiv Sena also raised question over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as the party`s general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, saying that in 2014 the party had won two seats in 2014 but this time the party won just one seat. "Congress won two seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, but only managed one in 2019," Shiv Sena stated.

Congress faced humiliating defeats in Lok Sabha election 2019 and managed to win just 52 seats. The party performed very poorly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where it had won assembly elections just months ago. In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav contested from Jodhpur and was defeated by around 2.70 lakh votes, while Kamal Nath's son Nakul and Chidambaram's son Karti conetsted and won from Chhindwara and Sivaganaga respectively.

Souces said that Rahul had also offered to step down as the party president during the CWC meet on Saturday but Congress leaders had to implore for him to reconsider his decision. It is to be noted that Congress Working Commitee (CWC) is the top decision-making body of the Congress.