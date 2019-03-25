हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Supreme Court dismisses plea on banning road shows, bike rallies before elections

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed last year`s plea filed by former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh and environmentalist Shaivika Agrawal.

Supreme Court dismisses plea on banning road shows, bike rallies before elections
PTI file photo used for representational purpose only.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a direction from the court to the Election Commission to ban roadshows and bike rallies during polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed last year`s plea filed by former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh and environmentalist Shaivika Agrawal.

The plea stated that holding such events violated the Commission`s norms and was detrimental to the environment. It said that road shows and bike rallies held during election period causes air and noise pollution and also result in traffic jams which cause inconvenience to the general public.

The top court`s ruling comes ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which is beginning from April 11 and will be held in seven phases. 

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

BJP names candidates for Odisha's two Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day