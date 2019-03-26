हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Suspense over Congress' alliance with AAP remains. 'Decision to be taken by Rahul Gandhi,' says Sheila Dikshit

"Ultimately the decision is to be taken by Rahul Gandhi as he is the party president, all will abide by what he decides, said Sheila Dikshit

Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The suspense over Congress' alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 still remains even after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit addressed a press conference on Tuesday. At the press conference Sheila Dikshit, the former chief minister of Delhi, was expected to announce the party's decision regarding the alliance, but an official announcement wasn't made.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sheila Dikshit said, “When a decision will be taken then we will inform the media. Ultimately the decision is to be taken by Rahul Gandhi as he is the party president, all will abide by what he decides.”

Congress leader PC Chacko earlier said that the party President Rahul Gandhi would take the final decision on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders appear to be divided over a possible alliance with AAP. Earlier, Sheila Dikshit wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi saying forging an alliance with AAP would harm the party in the long run. Apart from Ms Dikshit, three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia also expressed their discontent over the same.  

The Lok Sabha election in Delhi will take place on May 12 and results will be announced on May 23. 

(With inputs from ANI)

