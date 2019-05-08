Tej Pratap Yadav attacks brother Tejashwi for proximity to RSS

Patna: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday attacked his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav saying the latter is not listening to him is and is surrounded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men.

"Tejashwi is surrounded by RSS men", Tej Pratap said at an election meeting in Jehanabad, where he was campaigning for Chandra Prakash, the candidate of his newly-floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

He has been openly campaigning against the official Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate in the Jehanabad constituency for the last week. He said his younger brother is not listening to him and has been rejecting his advice and neglecting him. He also claimed that if his father Lalu Prasad Yadav had been outside the jail, he would have joined him.

Appealing to people to vote for his Lalu-Rabri Morcha, Tej Pratap said, "The RJD candidate from Jehanabad, Surendra Yadav, is not suitable as he has twice contested unsuccessfully from the seat. He is a weak candidate. I appeal to the people to support my candidate."

He also reiterated that Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the RJD.

Tej Pratap launched the Morcha last month after allegedly being sidelined from the RJD. RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 19 seats, Congress on nine, while smaller parties are in the fray for the remaining 12 seats, out of the total 40 constituencies in the state.

Bihar has two more phases to go of Lok Sabha polling - on May 12 and May 19.