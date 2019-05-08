close

Tejashwi defends Mamata Banerjee, says Sushma Swaraj must tweet about PM Modi's remarks too

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for calling Trinamool Congress leaders “extortionists”.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for calling Trinamool Congress leaders “extortionists”.

Responding to Sushma Swaraj, who slammed the West Bengal chief minister for her remarks and asked her not to ''cross the limits', the young RJD leader said that the external affairs minister must also talk about the foul language used by PM Modi against his opponents. 

“I hope you are listening to the below the belt remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are elder to him, knowledgeable and experienced and yet you choose to target Mamata Banerjee instead despite knowing the truth,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Mamata sparked a political row when she said that she did not consider Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and felt like “giving him a tight slap of democracy”. 

Sushma Swaraj lashed out at Mamata on Wednesday accusing her of “crossing all limits”. "Mamata ji, you've crossed all limits today. You are the chief minister of a state and Modi ji, the country's Prime Minister. Tomorrow, you'll have to talk to him. Which is why I'm reminding you of a couplet by Bashir Badr: Dushmani kam karo lekin gunjaish rahe ( Harbour animosity but tomorrow if we become friends, don't be ashamed)," she tweeted.

Speaking at a rally in Purulia, Mamata had said, "I don't take salary or pension. I write books and they are best sellers. I don't take money for my paintings. I could have made thousands of crores. But I don't need money. I run the party this way. So, when Narendra Modi comes to Bengal and accuses that my party uses syndicate money, I feel like giving him a tight slap of democracy." 

