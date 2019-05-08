Tejashwi defends Mamata Banerjee, says Sushma Swaraj must tweet about PM Modi's remarks too

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for calling Trinamool Congress leaders “extortionists”.

Responding to Sushma Swaraj, who slammed the West Bengal chief minister for her remarks and asked her not to ''cross the limits', the young RJD leader said that the external affairs minister must also talk about the foul language used by PM Modi against his opponents.

“I hope you are listening to the below the belt remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are elder to him, knowledgeable and experienced and yet you choose to target Mamata Banerjee instead despite knowing the truth,” he tweeted.

आदरणीय सुषमा जी, कभी माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की बदज़ुबानी पर ट्वीट करिए। उम्मीद करता हूँ आप उनकी सभी Below the belt बातों को सुन और देख रही होंगी। आप उनसे कहीं अधिक वरिष्ठ, ज्ञानी, व्यवहारिक और अनुभवी है फिर भी सब सच्चाई जानते हुए चुप है और उल्टा @MamataOfficial जी को बोल रही है। https://t.co/peBB1JwN1m — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 7, 2019

On Tuesday, Mamata sparked a political row when she said that she did not consider Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and felt like “giving him a tight slap of democracy”.

Sushma Swaraj lashed out at Mamata on Wednesday accusing her of “crossing all limits”. "Mamata ji, you've crossed all limits today. You are the chief minister of a state and Modi ji, the country's Prime Minister. Tomorrow, you'll have to talk to him. Which is why I'm reminding you of a couplet by Bashir Badr: Dushmani kam karo lekin gunjaish rahe ( Harbour animosity but tomorrow if we become friends, don't be ashamed)," she tweeted.

ममता जी - आज आपने सारी हदें पार कर दीं. आप प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री हैं और मोदी जी देश के प्रधान मंत्री हैं. कल आपको उन्हीं से बात करनी है. इसलिए बशीर बद्र का एक शेर याद दिला रही हूँ :

दुश्मनी जम कर करो लेकिन ये गुंजाइश रहे,

जब कभी हम दोस्त हो जाएँ तो शर्मिंदा न हों. — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019

Speaking at a rally in Purulia, Mamata had said, "I don't take salary or pension. I write books and they are best sellers. I don't take money for my paintings. I could have made thousands of crores. But I don't need money. I run the party this way. So, when Narendra Modi comes to Bengal and accuses that my party uses syndicate money, I feel like giving him a tight slap of democracy."