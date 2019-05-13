Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet DMK president Stalin today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to meet DMK president MK Stalin at the latter's residence in Chennai at 4 pm on Monday. The meeting is seen as an attempt by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief to seek support from Stalin to forge a 'Federal Front' - without the BJP and Congress - after the declaration of result.

Stalin has agreed to meet KCR days after he decided to not meet the Telangana CM citing campaign commitments for the bye-elections to four constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19. It is to be noted that DMK is an ally of Congress and the party had tried to downplay the meeting between KCR and Stalin as a ‘courtesy’ call. It may be recalled that Stalin was the first leader to say that Congress President Rahul Gandhi deserves to be the next prime minister of India.

Sources said that KCR left for Chennai with his family on Sunday and it is expected that he would remain in Chennai for the entire day. It is learnt that the Telangana CM is also planning to meet his Karnataka counterpart and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy is already part of KCR’s Federal Front and the two leaders have reached an agreement bargain as a bloc if no party manages to get majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll. Meanwhile, Congress has tried to hold informal talks with both TRS and YSRCP over a post-poll alliance but the grand old party has been asked by both TRS and YSRCP to wait till May 23.

It may be recalled that last week KCR had met Kerala CM and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. Addressing a press conference after the closed-door meeting, Vijayan told reporters that the meeting with Telangana CM was significant. "We discussed the national political scenario. According to KCR, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate," Vijayan had said.