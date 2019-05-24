Those indulging in muckraking against PM completely wiped out in polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Union Law Minister and newly elected Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday said that those who had indulged in muckraking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been completely wiped out in the Lok Sabha polls.

In an apparent reference to RJD, Prasad said that a party has been completely wiped out (in the Lok Sabha polls) so much so that it could not even open its account in the state.

"Those who had indulged in muckraking against our prime minister have been completely wiped out as lotus (BJP symbol) bloomed in the mud, Prasad told newsmn.

Except for Congress, which won the Kishanganj seat in Bihar, its 'Mahagathbandhan' allies RJD, HAM(S), VIP and RLSP were completely routed.

Out of 19 seats which RJD had contested it could win none.

Prasad was felicitated by the party leaders and workers on his victory. He defeated actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha by over 2.84 lakh votes.

He said the people of the country have recognized the work done by Narendra Modi government - be it for the LPG connection, or toilet or any other schemes specially meant for the poor.

People have silenced the politics of hate and abuse, he said and described BJP's spectacular victory in the country and Bihar, where NDA won 39 out of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats, as the victory of hope.

Prasad thanked the people for their support and promised to meet the electorate at least once every fortnight and try to carry out more and more development work.

He also met JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the party's office before leaving for Delhi.