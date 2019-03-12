TMC Core Committee to decide on candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has convened a meeting of its election committee on Tuesday to decide on its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 in the state.

During the meeting, which will be held at West Bengal Chief Minister's residence, the central leadership of the party will also deliberate on the TMC election manifesto.

FULL COVERAGE: LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019

"We have convened a meeting of TMC election committee on Tuesday at the party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence. We will decide on our party candidate list and also the manifesto," a senior party leader had said earlier.

Talking to reporters, the West Bengal Chief Minister appeared to suggest that the long-drawn Lok Sabha election process was intended to facilitate yet another "strike" as part of the BJP's "gameplan to disturb" her state.

"I have been informed by some that there will be another strike. What strike I will not say. In the name of so-called... so-called... so-called... In the month of April. That is why it (voting process) will continue till May 19. Please don't misquote me. I have great respect for a constitutional body like the Election Commission. But it is a part of the BJP's gameplan to disturb West Bengal," she told a press conference.

As per the announcement by the Election Commission, polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 will begin from April 11 and it would be held in over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23.

The state of West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The TMC presently represents 32 Lok Sabha seats in the state and has set a target of winning all the 42 seats.

The party is locked in a bitter political battle with the BJP, which had made steady inroads in the state and has set the target of winning at least 23 Lok Sabha seats.

Besides the BJP, the TMC will also face the CPI(M) and the Congress, which will be fighting the polls in a seat-sharing deal in the state.

A press conference will be held around 3.30 PM after the conclusion of the TMC Steering and Core Committee meeting.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold the press briefing.