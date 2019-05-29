close

Narendra Modi

Traffic advisory for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi

In view of the VVIP movement, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function.   

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers which will be held on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. The ceremony will be held at 7.00 PM and will see high-profile dignitaries in attendance. A number of Heads of States, Heads of Governments, Constitutional Authorities, Diplomats, senior political leaders, Government officials, media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

In view of the VVIP movement, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function. 

The following roads in Delhi will be closed for movement of the general public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday. 

1.   Rajpath (from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan)
2.  Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain. 
3.  South Avenue
4.   North Avenue
5.  Dara-Shikoh Road 
6.  Church Road. 

In addition, necessary traffic diversions shall be given on the following roads which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony. 

1. Akbar Road
2. Rajpath
3. Teen Murti Marg
4. Krishna Menon Marg
5. Pandit Pant Marg
6. Talkatora Road
7. Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road
8. Tyagaraj Marg
9. S.P. Marg
10. Khushak Road
11. K. Kamaraj Marg
12. Rajaji Marg
13. Shanti Path
14. Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail Bhawan towards Parliament House)
15. Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan)

Motorists and the general public are have been asked to avoid the above-mentioned roads between 4 pm and 9 pm. Traffic signages have also been provided for the information of invitees and general public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty.

