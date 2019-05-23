close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    333BJP+

  • CONG+

    99CONG+

  • OTH

    110OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Trends show YSR Congress Party is sweeping Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. 

Trends show YSR Congress Party is sweeping Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Amaravati: Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party is sweeping Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, according to official trends. While YSRCP is leading on 134 Assembly seats in the 175-member House, the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is ahead on 26 seats, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am, showed.

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats. 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Jaganmohan ReddyYSR CongressAndhra Pradesh Assembly pollsChandrababu Naidu
Next
Story

List of Union Territories Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: NDA set for big mandate