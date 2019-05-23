Trends show YSR Congress Party is sweeping Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Amaravati: Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party is sweeping Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, according to official trends. While YSRCP is leading on 134 Assembly seats in the 175-member House, the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is ahead on 26 seats, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am, showed.

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats.