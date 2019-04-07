हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

UP BJP leader terms Lord Ram, Hanuman 'chowkidars'; video goes viral

The BJP leader can be seen chanting "mera Ram" (my Ram), and the crowd responding with "chowkidar" (watchman).

UP BJP leader terms Lord Ram, Hanuman &#039;chowkidars&#039;; video goes viral
Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: A BJP leader has termed gods 'chowkidars' during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to a video that has surfaced on social media.

The video purportedly shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the 'Braj Prant', a unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'Braj' (Mathura-Vrindavan) area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday.

Kashyap can be seen chanting "mera Ram" (my Ram), and the crowd responding with "chowkidar" (watchman). Similarly, slogans like "mera Shankar" and "mera Hanuman" were followed by chants of "chowkidar".

Kashyap has been made the star campaigner of the BJP for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat. State Irrigation Minister Dharmpal Singh and BJP candidate Arun Sagar can be seen sitting on the dais in the video.

Asked about the incident, Chief Development Officer Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the matter had not come into his knowledge yet, but assured that action would be taken after a proper inquiry.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJP
