हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaya Prada

Veteran actor Jaya Prada joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 election

Jaya Prada may contest Lok Sabha 2019 election from Rampur although confirmation is awaited. She had won from here in 2004 and 2009 when she was with the Samajwadi Party.

Veteran actor Jaya Prada joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 election
ANI Photo

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. As a member of the Samajwadi Party previously, she had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 before being expelled from the party.

Although Jaya Prada and BJP did not confirm if she would contest for the party from Rampur constituency. She, however, thanked the BJP for a warm welcome. "Whether it is cinema or politics, I have always given my best effort. I am grateful to the party for a warm welcome," she said. "I have worked in TDP and then for Samajwadi Party. Now, I have a chance to work with a heroic leader in Narendra Modi. I submit myself to this party and to the country."

There have been intense speculation in the run-up to Jaya Prada joining BJP that she would once again contest the Lok Sabha election from Rampur constituency. If given a ticket, she could possibly face off against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan who had previously made a number of derogatory remarks against her.

Jaya Prada's strong showing from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 - although she lost in 2014 on an RLD ticket - may make a strong case for her. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Dr Nepal Singh had secured a win from here.

Rampur will vote in the third phase - on April 23.

Tags:
Jaya PradaBJPBharatiya Janata PartyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha polls: 7 NPF MLAs declare their support to PDA candidate

Must Watch

PT12M47S

Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement on Balakot airstrike