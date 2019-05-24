close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Victorious SKM to take call on Sikkim CM candidate soon

Earlier in the day, SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling Rai said party leaders and workers would like to see Golay lead the next government in Sikkim.

Victorious SKM to take call on Sikkim CM candidate soon
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

Gangtok: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Friday said it will meet soon to decide on the party's chief ministerial candidate, after unseating five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the SDF.

SKM supremo P S Golay is likely to preside over the legislature party meeting later in the evening, where the chief ministerial candidate will be finalised before its delegation meets Governor Ganga Prasad to stake claim to form government.

Live TV

"It will be decided by the party soon," Golay said.

Earlier in the day, SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling Rai said party leaders and workers would like to see Golay lead the next government in Sikkim.

"I thank the people of Sikkim for giving a mandate to the SKM for serving them... We hope to live up to their expectations," Golay told a local news channel, while leading a victory procession.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member legislative assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 by the SDF. 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Lok Sabha elections 2019BJPGeneral election results 2019India election results 2019Sikkim Krantikari MorchaPawan Kumar ChamlingSKMPS Golay
Next
Story

Shiva Sena credits PM Narendra Modi's popularity, Amit Shah's political management for Lok Sabha win

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Surat coaching centre fire: Students jump from second floor to save lives