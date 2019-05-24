close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Victory shows people have embraced Narendra Modi's vision: Pragya Thakur

Earlier, she garlanded the statue of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at BJP office. 

Bhopal: After trouncing Congress rival Digvijay Singh in the Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur Friday celebrated her victory with party leaders at the saffron party's state headquarters here.

Attributing her victory to the hard work of BJP workers, Thakur said, "The overwhelming victory shows that people have embraced the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier, she garlanded the statue of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at BJP office. The party's organization secretary Suhas Bhagat and other leaders were also present.

Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast accused who was in news during the campaigning due to her controversial statements, defeated Singh from Bhopal by 3,60,000 votes. 

 

 

