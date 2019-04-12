close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch: 2 groups of BJP workers clash at a rally in Ajmer

The incident appears to have taken place on stage and the party workers also tried to slap each other.

Watch: 2 groups of BJP workers clash at a rally in Ajmer
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Ajmer: Two groups of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed during a public rally in Ajmer's Masuda on Thursday. A video shared by news agency ANI shows there was total chaos at the rally as the two groups fought. 

The incident appears to have taken place on stage and the party workers also tried to slap each other.

Here's the video.

Several major clashes were also reported on Thursday across Andhra Pradesh as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections took place simultaneously.

Clashes broke out between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) across various places in the state. A TDP worker and the other of the YSR Congress died after during a clash in Anantapur. Meanwhile, at a polling station in Srinivasapuram village in Guntur district, another clash broke out between the TDP and YSRCP workers. 

Former Speaker and TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was attacked by YSRCP supporters at in Guntur district, where he went to see the polling.

Clashes were also reported from Kolla Vari Palle and Savana Vari Palle villages. 

91 seats out of the 545 seats in Lok Sabha, went to polls on April 11 in 18 states. The voting will happen in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

