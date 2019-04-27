Watch: Rahul Gandhi shares video of brief meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, explains what it means to be a good brother

Kanpur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, currently busy with the intense election campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls, met each other briefly at the Kanpur airport on Saturday and shared a few light-hearted moments of sibling banter.

In a video posted by Rahul on Facebook, the duo greet each other with big smiles on their faces and later, he explains what does it mean to be a good brother?

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter like that (pointing towards a chopper), squeezed up, and my sister is doing short flights and is going in a big helicopter... But I love her," Rahul Gandhi says with Priyanka standing beside him.

Priyanka Gandhi later responds and says, "That's not true. I have also gone on long flights."

The duo can be later seen posing with the respective pilots and hug each other and say bye before boarding their helicopters.

"Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport. We’re headed to different meetings in UP," read Rahul's caption for the post, which has so far got over 1.6 million views.

Rahul Gandhi addressed election rallies in Congress’ bastion seats Raebareili and Amethi on Saturday while Priyanka held a roadshow in Unnao.

Priyanka forayed into active politics in January this year. She is Congress-in-charge for UP East.