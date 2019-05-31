West Bengal govt removes Sanjay Bansal as Darjeeling DM

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday removed Sanjay Bansal from the post of Darjeeling District Magistrate, and shifted him to the Health and Family Welfare department.

Bansal had replaced Joyoshi Dasgupta as the new district magistrate on Wednesday.

An official order Friday said Bansal will be the additional secretary of the H&FW department.

As per the order, Surendra Gupta, the commissioner of Burdwan division with additional charge as the secretary of the H&FW department, was made the principal secretary of the GTA.

Mohammed Ghulam Ali Ansari, who was in charge of the National Health Mission as its MD, will share the additional charge as the commissioner of Burdwan, the order said.