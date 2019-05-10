What PM Modi said in his interview with Zee News: Key points

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, winning more than 272 seats and repeating the feat of 2014.

The Prime Minister also spoke on a variety of issues from fair play in politics to personal attacks and outlining his vision for the nation. Here are the top highlights of the interview:

1. Lok Sabha election 2019

“I am fully confident that the people of this country will give us a much bigger mandate than 2014,” the Prime Minister said. While responding to question whether the 'Modi wave’ has fizzled out, he said, ''the people of this country have full faith in the work done by the Narendra Modi government. The picture will be clear after May 23.”

2. Mahagathbandhan

When asked about NDA's poll prospects in view of 'mahagathbandhan' and other political re-alignment in the country, the PM said the BJP-led alliance will sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha election and NDA will return with a much stronger mandate in 2019. “I have travelled widely. I know the people of this country want a strong and decisive government… We have worked extensively with the state governments. I can feel the pulse of our countrymen,” he said.

People of India want a strong and decisive government and they know who is capable of delivering that, the PM added. “The opposition is day-dreaming of ousting Modi, their dream will be shattered on May 23,” PM Modi said.

3. Magic mark in Lok Sabha

When asked how he'd deal if the BJP-led NDA falls short of the magic mark, the PM said, ''There is no plan A, B or C. Results will come on May 23 which will be followed by a meeting of the NDA allies to elect its leader. After that, the President will invite us to form the government. I advise you and your channel to plan how to cover the oath ceremony.''

When asked about the performance of the BJP and the NDA allies in those states where they failed last time, the PM said, ''Based on the feedback from across the country, I think the BJP and NDA's total tally will only increase after the results. PM Modi further said that 'Aayega to Modi hi' is not a joke but a reality.

4. EVM malfunction

''It is like the players who protest in front of the umpire after getting out,'' the PM stated.

5. Allegation, counter-allegations

“It hurts when people abuse me and use all those harsh words against me, but I am used to it now,” said Modi.

6. West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee

''I have no problems with Mamata Ji, but I can't see the way West Bengal is being ruled and ruined.

“It's OK if you don't treat me as your leader, but not treating me as the PM, how is this justified. Is it not an insult to the Constitution,'' the PM asked.

7. Rajiv Gandhi

PM Modi denied making any allegations against later PM Rajiv Gandhi but said that he only raised those issues which rocked his government like the Bofors case, the Bhopal gas tragedy or 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

8. Balakot Strikes and terrorism

While maintaining that it is important to uproot the evil of terrorism, the PM said the war is no solution for it. On questions of Opposition demanding proof of the surgical strike and Balakot strike, the PM said it's pity that rather praising the government for its bold steps, his rivals keep asking for the evidence. ''Peace is not meant for the weak..only the powerful and capable succeed in establishing peace. It is important for India to be seen as a powerful nation. Otherwise, there will be no stability, no peace in this region,'' the PM said.