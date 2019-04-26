Will offer sweets made of soil and pebbles to Narendra Modi: Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that he gets gifts once or twice every year from Mamata Banerjee. He may want to check the contents the next time the West Bengal CM sends him anything, especially if it is a box of sweets.

At a rally in Asansol on Friday, Mamata took the verbal attack against PM Modi to a deplorable low by saying that she will make sweets of the soil for him and add pebbles in them. Accusing him of looking towards West Bengal only during election, the Trinamool Congress chief said that he and the Bharatiya Janata Party are only interested in getting votes from the state and that there is no interest in the development of the state and the welfare of people here.

While the TMC has previously accused BJP of polarising people, the BJP had hit back saying that Mamata is the one major roadblock in the progress of the state. The party has also accused TMC of violence and of targeting BJP workers in the state.

In a recent non-political chat with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, PM Modi had however said that he had several friends in the Opposition. "I'm friends with several leaders in the Opposition. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) sends me kurtas and sweets once or twice a year," he had said.

The battle between the two parties is intense with incidents of sporadic violence reported from the state of West Bengal in all three phases of the ongoing election so far.