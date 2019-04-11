close

Jyoti Amge

World's smallest woman votes in Nagpur

World&#039;s smallest woman votes in Nagpur
Nagpur: Heads turned when the world`s tiniest woman, actress and Guinness World Record holder Jyoti Amge - who stands just 63 cm tall - turned up to vote at a polling station in Nagpur on Thursday.

Sporting a red-and-checks sleeveless dress, the 25-year-old woman at 2 feet, 1 inch, patiently stood in the queue and exercised her franchise.

"I request all people to vote. Please vote first and then go to complete all your other works," Amge told the media as she displayed her marked finger.

Amge, a celeb cook and entrepreneur, has appeared in Bigg Boss 6, acted in American and Italian television series and has her own statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala (Pune).

