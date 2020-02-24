Anti-CAA protest: 20-year-old woman dead in Lucknow after falling ill

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman, Tayyaba, who was part of the 40-day long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Ghanta Ghar, Lucknow dies after falling ill. Tayyaba, who was a final year BA student from Karamat Girls College, was protesting along with other women protestors against the recently enacted law.

She fell ill after she was drenched in rain and died after struggling for four days.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old protester in Aligarh got shot and was seriously injured during the violent clashes between anti-CAA protestors and police on Sunday (February 24).

"With protesters indulging in vandalisation of property and throwing stones at security personnel in upper Kot area under Kotwali police station area, the police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob," Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Following the violence, the administration also suspended internet services in the city till midnight on Sunday as a precautionary measure, Singh added.

There has been a countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.

The Amendment benefits Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who sought refuge in India before December 31, 2014.

