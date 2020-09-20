Lucknow University postpones UP JEE BEd 2020 counselling to October 19, releases tentative schedule for PG program entrance tests

Lucknow: The University of Lucknow on Saturday (September 19, 2020) announced to postpone the counselling dates of the UP BEd Examination from September 21 to October 19, 2020.

As per the official announcement, the decision to postpone the counselling was taken because the final year university exams are still in progress which may result in students missing the counselling process.

The notice also read that the counselling will be held between October 19 and November 8 and the new session will commence from November 9.

The admission forms will cost Rs 750 each.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow University also released the tentative schedule of entrance tests for all the PG programs on www.lkouniv.ac.in.

The University said that few important changes have been made in the admission procedure in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In MVA programs: Admissions will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in the written test. There will be no practical or viva. The entrance test will be MCQ with 100 questions.

In LLM: Admissions will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in the written test. There will be no interview. The entrance test will be MCQ with 100 questions.

In MEd: Admissions will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and academic index. There will be no interview. Details of entrance test and formula for calculation of academic index are given in the admission guidelines.

The University also announced the online off-campus counselling guidelines for the undergraduate and undergraduate management programs.

They said that the choice filling will start from September 22 at 2:00 PM.