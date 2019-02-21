हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Rain, hailstorm likely in Uttar Pradesh

The Regional Met office has advised people not to pack away the woollens yet.

File photo

Lucknow: The Met office has predicted rains, thundershowers and even hailstorm in the next 24 hours till Friday in western Uttar Pradesh. According to the weatherman, due to a western disturbance, strong winds will accompany the rains and thundershowers and at some places it might even turn into a hailstorm as the weather has taken a U-turn after a warm Wednesday.

The Regional Met office has advised people not to pack away the woollens yet. After a spell of a few warm days another bout of the winter chill is on its way. Moisture laden winds will bring back the chill early morning and in the late evening, it was informed.

The maximum temperature here on Wednesday was 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 13.8 degrees. The humidity level was 98 per cent. The day temperature has fallen by over 3 degrees at many places while the minimum has improved by 2.6 degrees in the past three days since Monday.

So far there has been an average of 38 mm of rain in February across Uttar Pradesh but the figure might rise over the next few days. It is likely to snow heavily in the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand over the next 48-hours till Saturday, which would further affect the Uttar Pradesh weather.

