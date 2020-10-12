हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow airport

Two held with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16.8 lakh at Lucknow airport

The cigarettes have been seized under the Customs Act 1962. 

Two held with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16.8 lakh at Lucknow airport
Zee Media photo

Lucknow: The Customs officials in Lucknow on Monday (October 12, 2020) have held two passengers with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 16.8 lakh at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International airport.

As per reports, around 1.12 lakh cigarette sticks were seized from the two apprehended who had flown in from Dubai in a flight number FZ 8325.

When interrogated, both couldn't answer the question of having these many numbers of imported cigarettes in possession.

The cigarettes have been seized under the Customs Act 1962. 

Earlier in the day, the Customs Air Intelligence officials in Chennai had seized twelve bundles of gold paste and three cut bits of gold from passengers who had arrived from Dubai. Based on specific intelligence related to gold smuggling, two passengers hailing from Chennai and Ramanathapuram, who flew from Dubai by flights Dubai FZ 8517 and Indigo flight No 6E 8497, were intercepted and questioned. 

They confessed to carrying gold concealed in the rectum.

Twelve bundles (four each) of gold paste weighing over 2.77 kg were recovered from their rectum. 

On frisking, three gold bits weighing 116 grams were also recovered from each of their pant pockets. 

Live TV

Tags:
Lucknow airportChaudhary Charan Singh International AirportSmuggling
Next
Story

Lucknow University postpones UP JEE BEd 2020 counselling to October 19, releases tentative schedule for PG program entrance tests
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Deshhit Headlines: Top 10 news stories of the day