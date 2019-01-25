Ludhiana swine flu: Seven die in 24 days

Ludhiana: At least seven people have died of swine flu in the past 24 days in Punjab`s Ludhiana city, where 20 out of 40 suspected cases of swine flu tested positive this year, officials said.Dr Parvinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana told ANI: "Ludhiana has seen 40 suspected cases of swine flu out of which 20 have been confirmed and seven have died.

The seven victims were all old in age. In 2018 there were 69 cases registered out of which three died.”The state government is conducting a door-to-door survey to get the latest count and is providing free treatment for swine flu in hospitals.

"People should use hand sanitizer and always wear mufflers and warm clothes to protect oneself from infection," Dr Sidhu said.Swine flu is a viral infection that affects the respiratory tract and caused mainly by transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets when people exhale, cough, sneeze, drip, etc.