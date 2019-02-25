Madhya Pradesh twins abducted, murdered: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for CBI probe

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for a CBI probe into the abduction and murder of twins here.

"I would like to tell the chief minister (Kamal Nath) to give this case to CBI. Attempts are being made to twist the incident. Why didn't the investigating team find success in the case? Culprits must be hanged," Shivraj, who met the kin of the deceased, told reporters here on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased - Devansh and Priyansh - were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Sunday.

The five-year-old twins were abducted at gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot on February 12.

Police said the abductors killed the boys even after receiving ransom.

In the wake of the tragedy, protests erupted in Chitrakoot, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC had to be imposed in the area.