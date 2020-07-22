हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
diamond

10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakh found in mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district

The precious stone will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to the depositor after deducting government royalty and taxes.

10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakh found in mine in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Panna district

Panna (MP): A 10.69 carat diamond, with an estimated value of Rs 50 lakh, was unearthed in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Tuesday.

Anandilal Kushwaha (35), who has a lease of a mine in Ranipur area, has deposited a 10.69 carat diamond with the local diamond office (Hira Karyalaya), Panna's diamond officer R K Pandey said.

Kushwaha had also recently deposited a 70-cent diamond, he said, adding that this is the first big find after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was eased in the district.

The precious stone will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to the depositor after deducting government royalty and taxes, the official said.

Although the diamond is yet to be valued, local experts claimed that it can fetch up to Rs 50 lakh based on its quality.

Kushwaha told reporters that he and his partners have been working hard for the last six months in the mine and were thrilled about the find.

Panna district in the state's Bundelkhand region is famous for its diamond reserves. 

Tags:
diamondMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allocate portfolios to new inductees on July 12
  • 11,92,915Confirmed
  • 28,732Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M58S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day