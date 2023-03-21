'Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee Would Have Been Offering Namaz If...': Uma Bharti Backs 'Hindu Rashtra' Demand

BHOPAL: Firebrand BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti has extended her full support to self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s appeal to convert India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. The former Union Minister also made a stinging attack on top opposition leaders and said that if India was not a Hindu nation, top leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav would have been offering namaz somewhere.

मैं आज रामगढ़ गई और नई ऊर्जा का संचार हुआl pic.twitter.com/x67qtkUY41 — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) March 20, 2023

‘Rahul Gandhi Should Join RSS’

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also gave a piece of advice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and suggested that he should join the RSS to know more about the BJP’s parent body and the works done by the Sangh Parivaar.

Uma Bharti made these remarks while participating in an event in Balapur during which she replied to a question on the rising demand for a Hindu nation. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his anti-India statement in the United Kingdom that the opposition is not allowed to speak in Parliament, Bharti said that Rahul Gandhi’s speech is written by people with a Communist mindset who does not believe in India.

Religious Conversions In MP

The BJP leader, while referring to the recent incident of conversion at a missionary hostel located in Junwani of Dindori district, said that these things are done in a silent manner. However, this will not happen and if it happens by any chance, the state government of Madhya Pradesh will take the strictest action against those behind it.

Bharti also warned that those who convert will be forced to move out of Madhya Pradesh and leave the country. The former Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Dindori. As part of his tour, Uma Bharti reached Balapur village to commemorate the martyrdom of Rani Avanti Bai and paid tribute to the heroic Indian Rajput Queen Ruler of Rampur.

It may be recalled that self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has given a call to convert India into a “Hindu Rashtra” very soon. Mired in controversy for delivering 'miracles', the Bageshwar Dham godman has urged his followers to support him if they want a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

On alleged religious conversions, Shastri had said, “We are making Hindus return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith.”

'Godman' Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village which attracts thousands of followers.