Amit Shah to attend 'griha pravesh' ceremony for beneficiaries of 1 lakh houses constructed in MP under PM-JAY

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a 'griha pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony virtually for the beneficiaries of one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The 'griha pravesh' event is scheduled to start at 11 AM in Minto Hall, an official said.

"Shah will participate via video conference and along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They will interact with beneficiaries," he said. In September last year, two lakh houses under PMAY were dedicated at an event which was attended virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second major 'Griha Pravesh' event in Madhya Pradesh for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted new houses to nearly 2 lakh beneficiaries of the state on September 12, 2020.

All the houses under the PM-JAY scheme were constructed during the coronavirus pandemic across Madhya Pradesh. Over 3 lakh houses were constructed in Madhya Pradesh while overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target to provide housing to all the homeless families of the country by the year 2022. In order to achieve the target of “Housing for all 2022”, about 18 lakh rural families have been provided houses under this ambitious scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

Those who benefited included families who did not have a home or were living in dilapidated houses. If the houses constructed under various schemes earlier are included, then Madhya Pradesh will be among the leading states in housing construction in the country.

