हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia helps injured policeman on his way, video surfaces

In the recorded footage we can see the BJP leader putting a handkerchief on the forehead of a policeman. According to the reports, the cop received minor injuries after one of the cars from Jyotiraditya Scindia's convoy him unexpectedly. 

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia helps injured policeman on his way, video surfaces

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen helping an injured policeman on his way to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. A video of this incidence is going viral on the internet. 

 

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was going to the Chief Minister residence from the Bhopal Airport. In the recorded footage we can see the BJP leader putting a handkerchief on the forehead of a policeman. According to the reports, the cop received minor injuries after one of the cars from Jyotiraditya Scindia's convoy hit him unexpectedly. 

However, the Superintendent of Police (North) Vijay Khatri denied this report and said that the policeman fell down after feeling dizzy and Scindia helped him. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jyotiraditya ScindiaChief Minister Shivraj ChouhanViral video
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh: Siren will be played for 2 minutes at 11 am across all cities for THIS reason

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Sharad Pawar's press conference on the letter of Param Bir Singh