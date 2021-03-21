BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia helps injured policeman on his way, video surfaces

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen helping an injured policeman on his way to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. A video of this incidence is going viral on the internet.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia provides first aid to one Police personnel who fell down from one of the vehicles in his convoy and got injured, in Bhopal today. pic.twitter.com/dYljINdVIz — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was going to the Chief Minister residence from the Bhopal Airport. In the recorded footage we can see the BJP leader putting a handkerchief on the forehead of a policeman. According to the reports, the cop received minor injuries after one of the cars from Jyotiraditya Scindia's convoy hit him unexpectedly.

However, the Superintendent of Police (North) Vijay Khatri denied this report and said that the policeman fell down after feeling dizzy and Scindia helped him.

