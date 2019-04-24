Denied permission to land chopper, Shivraj Singh Chouhan threatens Collector

New Delhi: Anguished over being denied to land his chopper, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday resorted to threatening the Chhindwara district Collector asking what will happen to him if he (Chouhan) comes back to power again.

He said, "O puppet collector! I will come back to power once again. What will happen to you then?"

The BJP leader said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath was intoxicated with power but he will not bow to his tactics.

Chauhan was scheduled to land in Umreth at around 5:30 pm but he was informed that he was allowed to land there only by 5 pm and not beyond that time. "I would have reached Umreth at around 5:30 pm. But my staff was informed that I was allowed to land there by 5 pm, else they won't let me land," Chouhan told reporters here.

The former CM decided to not take the helicopter as he had to talk to the people of Gurmandi area here.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.